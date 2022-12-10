An urgent search is underway for a missing girl who is thought to have travelled to London three weeks ago from her home in Somerset

Jayden, 16, moved from Bradford-on-Tone near Taunton on November 21 but has connections in East and North London. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone who has seen her to call 101 and quote the case number 22MIS041793.

Officers believe she is in Tower Hamlets, Newham, Haringey, Tottenham Hotspur, or Camden. Tower Hamlets police issued a ‘Violence Against Women and Girls’ update this week, announcing that the missing person team was investigating the case.

“VAWG UPDATE: The missing person team are currently investigating the missing female – Jayden. She has been missing since November 21st and is thought to have links to the E14, E15, N17, N15, and NW1 areas. Please contact 101 if you have seen her,” a Met Police spokesperson said.