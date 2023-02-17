Officers investigating the deaths of cats found in public spaces in Islington have charged a man with animal cruelty offences

Between September 2022 and February 2023, concerns were raised by members of the public about the discovery of a number of dead cats in the vicinity of the Pleydell Estate.

Acting on these concerns, plainclothes officers were deployed to the area to carry out overnight patrols.

At around 4am on Sunday, 12 February they stopped and subsequently arrested a man on suspicion of animal cruelty offences.

David Avhanvhondo, 56 of King Square, London, EC1V was charged the next day with the following offences:

Carrying out a prohibited procedure on a protected animal

Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 February where he entered not guilty pleas.

He will appear again at the same court on Tuesday, 28 February.

Officers are asking anyone who believes they have relevant information to call 101, providing the reference 2701641/23.