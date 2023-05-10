Animal medicine seizure notice: 90 illegal medicines stopped at Belfast depot

South African pigeon medicines seized by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

A package containing illegal veterinary medicines was identified by a courier company based at a depot in Belfast.

The parcel arrived from South Africa containing medicines destined for an address in Londonderry. The medicines were detained and subsequently seized by an officer from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The following medicines were seized:

33 x 100g tubs of Medpet 4in1 Powder for pigeons and cage birds

22 x 100g tubs of Canker Combo for pigeons

22 x 100g tubs of Trimethoprim/Sulpha Powder for pigeons and cage birds

13 x 100g tubs of Tylodox for pigeons

None of the products listed are authorised for use in GB or NI and were not accompanied by any relevant certification to permit their import.

The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.