Animal rights activists who delayed the start of the Grand National earlier today have now glued themselves to the M57 motorway in protest of the event

Animal Rising, formerly known as Animal Rebellion, members stopped the road while others attempted to gain entry to Aintree’s grounds.

Protesters dressed as fans raced onto the racecourse and attempted to stick themselves to one of the jumps, while others attempted to scale fences using ladders.

The North West Motorway Police tweeted, ‘We have a lot of persons sat on the M57 at junction 2 northbound – motorway is closed.’

Merseyside Police have reported 118 arrests in connection with the Aintree incident.

According to National Highways, traffic on the highway was stopped in both directions between junctions one and two shortly before 5.15 p.m., but by 6 p.m., the southbound carriageway had reopened and northbound traffic had been redirected via a slip road.

The motorway from the M62 to Aintree experienced delays of more than an hour.

Protesters wearing pink T-shirts were photographed on the highway.

‘Today, as you’ve seen, there’s been a major protest in regard to the conduct of the Grand National,’ said Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Paul White.

‘This began earlier this morning, there have been a number of protests outside, and then that resulted earlier today at about 5pm with numerous people attempting to incur onto the course, which we, in collaboration with the event organisers, and members of the public as well, have managed to stop in the main, and the event eventually took place – albeit with a slight delay.’

He claimed that demonstrators attempted to gain entrance to the course from a variety of spots on the track’s far side.

‘There were large numbers,’ he continued. What I can tell you is that 118 people were detained today for criminal damage and public annoyance violations, and we will obviously process them.’

He claimed the number comprised pre-race arrests as well as arrests related to the M57 protest, where demonstrators glued themselves to the highway.

‘The course perimeter is four to five kilometres long, so you know, that is a significant resource necessary to try to cover every region of it,’ he added.

‘We put a proportionate policing plan in place and, by and large, we were able to stop the vast majority of people from entering the course. A small number did get onto the course, but they were quickly removed, again in collaboration with the event organiser, private security, and police officers and staff.’

‘We accept the right to peaceful protest, but we truly hope that Animal Rising consider whether their proposed actions are valid and responsible,’ said an Aintree Racecourse representative.

‘Their acts may imperil the horses they claim to be protecting, as well as jockeys, officials, and themselves.

‘As you would expect, we are collaborating closely with Merseyside Police to guarantee the safety and enjoyment of all participants, human and equine, at the Grand National.’