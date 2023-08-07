Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

Tributes are pouring in for British actress Anita Carey, who passed away at the age of 75. Her agent, Katie Threlfall, confirmed the sad news, though no further details have been disclosed about the circumstances of her death. Anita Carey was best known for her roles in popular TV soaps Coronation Street and Doctors.

Anita Carey began her career as a TV comedy actress and gained recognition through her appearances in Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads? before transitioning to soap operas. In 1978, she took on the role of Brenda Summers, a character that brought the issue of domestic violence to the forefront, in four episodes of Coronation Street. Eighteen years later, she returned to the show as Joyce Smedley, a character known for her financial struggles and eventual tragic fate.

After her stint in Coronation Street, Anita Carey ventured into sitcoms with A Kind Of Living in 1990, and then returned to soap operas in 2007 to portray Vivien March in BBC One’s Doctors for two years. Doctors’ official account paid tribute to the “gifted actress who breathed life into the beloved character.”

Anita Carey’s talents were not limited to the small screen. She also showcased her acting prowess in various theater productions. Her breakout role was as Susan Chambers in Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads? in 1973. During the same year, she met her future husband and fellow actor Mark Wing-Davey while performing in Butley. The couple worked together in The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde at the Crucible Theatre and later married in 2002.

Throughout her career, Anita Carey appeared in several other programs, including sketch show One-Upmanship and comedy-drama Beryl’s Lot. She gained acclaim for her portrayal of Martha Blaze in John Finch’s drama The Spoils Of War and won hearts as Joyce Gould in ITV’s 1986 adaptation of Jeffrey Archer’s novel First Among Equals.

In 2008, Anita Carey and her husband moved to New York after Mark Wing-Davey became the chairman of the graduate acting program at New York University.

Anita Carey’s contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered fondly, and her legacy as a “gifted actress” will continue to resonate with fans and colleagues alike. The news of her passing has left a void in the hearts of those who admired her work, and the entertainment world mourns the loss of a talented performer