Another example of Broken Britain: The officer forgot to offer tea biscuits and a chat Jailed for doing his job and a very hard one at that

A serving West Midlands Police officer, who was found guilty of assault after a two-day trial at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 1 November, has been jailed for 12 weeks.

PC Neville Bridgewood was one of several officers who responded to a panic alarm on a bus outside Bilston bus station on 26 September last year. A man had failed to pay the fare and during an altercation PC Bridgewood pushed the man who fell and sustained a cut to his leg, which did not require hospital treatment.

Neighbourhood PC Bridgewood, aged 39, has been on non-front-facing duties since charges were brought against him and has now been suspended.

A misconduct hearing will be conducted in due course.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police who threw his colleague under the bus said The force expects the highest standards of conduct from our officers and will bring to justice those who fall below that standard including bringing criminal charges.