Another two offenders have been prosecuted after failing to pay fixed penalty fines for littering.

Amy Clarke, of Eton Hill Road, Radcliffe was originally given a fixed penalty notice for littering near her home in January 2022, which she failed to pay.

A warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to attend the original court date. On 10 March, she was prosecuted at Manchester Magistrates Court and ordered to pay a fine of £100, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £230.

At an earlier session (24 February 2023), Ashley Partington was prosecuted for littering behind his home in Ulundi Street, Radcliffe in January 2022. He did not pay the £75 fixed penalty and did not attend his original court date. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was prosecuted at Manchester Magistrates Court where he was fined £320 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £100.

Fly-tipping carries a maximum fine of £50,000 in the magistrates’ courts, and the maximum fine for littering is £2,500.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, climate change and operations, said: “People are sick to death of fly-tipping. It’s a blot on the landscape, and costs council tax payers money to have it cleared up.

“Since we took on two new enforcement officers, the council has issued 100 fines for fly-tipping and littering and duty of care offences, while 10 individuals have been prosecuted and a further 9 cases are awaiting trial. We’re not stopping – we will continue to take action against those who spoil our neighbourhoods.”

Cllr Quinn added that there had been a noticeable increase in advertisements on social media for unlicensed waste removal services.

“Every individual and business has a duty of care to ensure they correctly dispose of their waste,” he said, “and many unsuspecting householders are being caught out by these rogue traders, drawn by their attractive low rates compared to legitimate operators.

“I urge residents to check their credentials before using them and remind the public that officers now have the power to issue £400 fixed penalty notices on householders who fail in their duty of care.”

Residents should ask any waste carrier for their address and telephone number, their waste carrier licence, and ask where their waste will be taken to. You can carry out an instant (and free) check of their credentials via the Environment Agency: