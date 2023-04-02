Sunday, April 2, 2023
Anthony Joshua returned to the ring, facing off against Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena

Joshua controlled the fight, but it was not the explosive performance many expected. The British heavyweight won by unanimous points decision, with two judges scoring it 117-111 and one at 118-111. This marks Joshua’s first win in over two years, following his consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite some disappointment at the lack of a knockout, Joshua acknowledged that he needs to be his own biggest critic in order to improve. However, the Watford fighter was quick to call out fellow Briton and WBC champion, Tyson Fury, stating that “the ball is in his court” for their next match-up.

This marks Joshua’s 25th win since turning pro in 2013, with 22 of those victories by stoppage.

While the sellout crowd was eager to see the return of the old Joshua, the fight was not vintage AJ. Franklin proved to be a more formidable opponent than expected, keeping the fight competitive for parts of the bout. However, Joshua was able to out-jab Franklin and landed a terrific uppercut in the tenth round. Ultimately, Joshua’s experience won out, but he was not without some difficulty in the ring.

After the final bell, tempers flared as Joshua tapped Franklin on the back of the head, prompting a scuffle between the two fighters and their corners. However, Joshua was quick to apologize after the incident.

Despite the underwhelming performance against Franklin, Joshua remains keen on facing Fury in the ring. Fury’s last outing was a trilogy win over Derek Chisora in December, and the unbeaten Morecambe fighter is looking for a high-profile opponent for his next fight. Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, is also pushing for the Joshua-Fury fight, calling it the most lucrative bout for both men.

