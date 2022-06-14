On Friday, June 10, Hamza was last seen in the County Mall area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of missing Hamza El Omari, 28, from Crawley, is asked to contact police because officers are concerned for his well-being.

On Friday, June 10, Hamza was last seen in the County Mall area.

He usually works at night, but his coworkers haven’t seen him in a week.

Hamza is known to frequent local coffee shops as well as the Jubilee Oak pub in Crawley.

He is described as slim, with dark hair and a beard, and he usually dresses in tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.

If you have any information about Hamza’s whereabouts, please contact police at 101 and reference serial number 605 of 11/06.