Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Wednesday, December 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Appeal After Indecent Incident On A Bus
Home BREAKING Appeal after indecent incident on a bus

Appeal after indecent incident on a bus

by @uknip247

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after an indecent act was performed on a bus.

The incident happened on Friday, October 28, between 12pm and 12.30pm. A man has boarded the Pronto Chesterfield bus at Mansfield Bus Station.

He took a seat on the upper floor before moving to the back seat, where he performed an indecent act. He has then sat behind a member of the public and caused alarm and distress.

He has then returned to the back of the bus and carried out another indecent act.

PC McCormack, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was obviously very distressing for bus users, and it is imperative that we find the person responsible.

“We have released a CCTV image of a man we wish to speak to who could help us with our inquiries. Do you recognise the man in the picture or are you the man in the picture? Please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 0375 of 28 October 2022 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

RELATED ARTICLES

The planned action is as a result of the Met’s drive to...

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Sittingbourne

Man arrested after bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on...

18 year old man arrested in bloodied clothing at Sittingbourne Station after...

Nine members of Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) who were operating drugs networks...

A man has admitted murdering a woman and three children, and raping...

Police launch murder investigation in Sittingbourne after man is stabbed to death

Girlfriend of Gravesend Dog Handler pays personal tribute to partner who stood...

Officers investigating 1978 rape of girl appeal to identify residents of Westminster...

Fire crews scrambled to Heathrow airport after reports of fumes and smoke...

Police launch murder investigation after Sixteen year old is stabbed to death...

Police and Fire crews called after Queen Victoria Memorial is set alight...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"