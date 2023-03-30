Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

Appeal after Schoolboy was assaulted by another schoolboy in Tadpole play park

Appeal after Schoolboy was assaulted by another schoolboy in Tadpole play park

by uknip247
Appeal After Schoolboy Was Assaulted By Another Schoolboy In Tadpole Play Park

Police are appealing to find a specific witness who intervened during an assault in Swindon last week to please get in touch with them

On Tuesday, March 21, at around 8am, a schoolboy was assaulted by another schoolboy in Tadpole play park off Tadpole Lane, Swindon.

A member of the public pulled the suspect off the victim and separated the two.

The victim, fortunately, didn’t suffer any injuries.

Offiers are trying to identify this man who intervened as a witness.

He has been described as a white man, middle-aged and bald, and was wearing a red t-shirt.

There were also a number of people in and around the park at that time, so we are also appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident to please get in touch with us.

If you can help, contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 54230031194.

