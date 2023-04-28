Appeal after unexplained death of man

Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

by uknip247

Officers were called to Old Hill, Tettenhall, in Wolverhampton, just before 4am today (Friday) after a man was found lying in the road.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to establish what happened, and are treating the death as unexplained.

The road remains closed this morning while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information, or who was driving in the area in the early hours of this morning and who may have dash cam footage, has been asked to get in contact by calling 101 quoting log 377.

