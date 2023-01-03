Appeal after woman robbed of her mobile phone in her own apartment building

Police have released CCTV images of a boy they would like to trace after a woman was robbed of her mobile phone.

The incident happened inside a building in Queens Street at around 6.18pm on Wednesday, December 28.

A 22-year-old woman was on her mobile phone in the communal area of the flats waiting for a lift.

A group of five males have entered the building and one male has asked her for the time.

He then snatched the phone leaving injuries to her hand. The group then fled the scene.

Police have now released CCTV images of a boy they would like to trace.

PC Sam Richardson, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim with the robbery taking place in the communal area of her home.

“Force was used to snatch the phone out of her hand, and she was left with a bleeding finger.

“We have released CCTV images of a boy we would like to speak to as part of our inquiry. If you know the person in the images, then we would urge you to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0536 of 28 December 2022 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.