Appeal and tribute after teenager fatally stabbed in Ormskirk

Officers attended Railway Road at 12.05am today (July 29) to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool, who we can now name as Matthew Daulby, was found a short distance away with stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Matthew sadly died later in hospital.

Our thoughts are with Matthew’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time. They are being supported by specially-trained officers.

In a tribute, Matthew’s family said: “Matthew was the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“He adored his family and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

“He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives.”

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of Matthew’s death will take place in due course.

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries. He was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling have been arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody at this time.

The arrests relate to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

A significant area within the town centre has been secured as a crime scene.

As part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to come forward.

DCI Andy Fallows, from our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and first and foremost my thoughts are with Matthew’s loved ones at this time.

“We have launched a murder investigation and there are a number of individuals we are looking to identify and speak to. Although we are looking into what led to the altercation in Railway Road, this is being treated as an isolated incident.

“You will see a number of officers carrying out enquiries in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anybody with information pertinent to this investigation to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who has footage from Railway Road and surrounding streets in the minutes before the altercation took place and the minutes after. You could have captured something that could be key to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1007 of July 29, 2023. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. You can upload information and footage directly here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L14-PO1