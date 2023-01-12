Appeal for information / Dash Cam footage after a Hit and Run crash in Billingshurst

A young driver is appealing for information or Sadh Cam footage after an RTC where the other driver drove off. The incident happened at around 7:50am on Tuesday Morning on the A272 Just East of the Hammonds Roundabout.

The vehicle that drove off is described as a large van/small lorry, (think food shopping, delivery size) this vehicle drove off towards Billingshurst.

If anyone has any information please contact Sussex Roads Police online or on 101

We are trying to obtain a police reference and will update you when we get it.