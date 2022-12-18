Sunday, December 18, 2022
Appeal For Information Following Robbery In Salisbury
Appeal for information following robbery in Salisbury

At approximately 3.45pm on Thursday (15/12) two teenage boys were walking near to Burden Drive, Bishopdown Farm when they weres approached by three males. One of the boys was assaulted and had his parka coat stolen.

The coat is described as a black parka-style, waist-length coat with a brown fur collar and red Canada Goose logo on the chest.

The three suspects all had scarves pulled up over their faces.

The incident happened at what would have been a busy time – it is believed there would have been people in the area at the time who witnessed what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have dash cam footage, CCTV or doorbell footage, should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220132218.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

