Appeal for information following the discovery of a body in Dormansland

Surrey police are appealing for witnesses after they received reports of a man collapsed in the road on High Street, Dormansland just after 9.45pm on Friday, 6 January.

Officers attended, along with South East Coast Ambulance, but a man in his 80s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

S spokesperson for Surrey polcei said “We are making efforts to locate his next of kin. There are road closures currently in place on High Street.”

“We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and are asking you to get in touch if you have any information that may assist our investigation.”

“Were you were travelling along High Street, Dormansland this evening, as a driver, rider, or pedestrian, between 9pm and 9.45pm? Do you have any helmet or dashcam footage that may have captured vital information? Did you see or hear anything that you think we should know.