Appeal for information regarding missing Amesbury man

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who is missing from Amesbury.

Kiran Pun, 36, has gone missing from his home address in Amesbury and we are concerned about his welfare.

He is last believed to have been seen on December 1 when he was due to catch a train to visit a friend in the Hampshire area.

Kiran’s disappearance is out of character.

The picture attached shows the clothing Kiran was wearing when he was last seen. He is described as approximately 5 ft 8 – 5 ft 9 inches tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

Anyone with information on Kiran’s whereabouts should call 101 and quote reference number 54220128044.