Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Appeal for Missing Teenager Liorah Corbin from Loughton

by uknip247
Missing

Police in Essex are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Liorah Corbin, a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from her residence in Loughton.

Liorah was reported missing to the police on Monday, 15 May, and since then, efforts have been made to locate her. Now, the public’s help is being sought to aid in her safe return.

Described as having very long black hair styled in two bunches, Liorah is believed to be wearing black leggings, a black zip-up top, and black and white trainers.

Officers have reason to believe that Liorah has connections to various areas in east and north London, including Stratford, Walthamstow, and Edmonton.

If you have seen Liorah or have any information regarding her whereabouts, it is urged that you contact the police immediately by dialling 101.

The police are relying on the public’s assistance to help locate Liorah and ensure her well-being. Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, may be crucial in helping bring her back safely.

Updates regarding the search for Liorah Corbin will be provided as soon as more information becomes available. The cooperation of the community is greatly appreciated during this time of concern for her welfare.

