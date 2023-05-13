Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Chelmsford Assault Investigation

Essex Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an ongoing assault investigation in Chelmsford. The incident occurred on 14 January in the vicinity of Springfield Road, between Popworld and Lakeland, at approximately 4 am. Officers responded to reports of an assault, where a female victim was approached and subjected to multiple physical attacks, resulting in a black eye and a chipped tooth.

Following their investigation, the police are now releasing a photograph of an individual whom they believe can provide valuable assistance in their inquiries. The man’s identity remains unknown at this stage.

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the individual or possesses any information relevant to the investigation to come forward. Reports can be submitted through the Essex Police website or via the online Live Chat service, accessible from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10 am and 9 pm. Further information on reporting options can be found at www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

Alternatively, individuals can contact the police directly by dialing 101. In emergency situations, it is vital to call 999 for immediate assistance.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, independent charity CrimestoppersUK can be contacted through their website or by calling 0800 555 111. When providing information, please reference incident number 231 of 14 January to ensure that it reaches the appropriate authorities promptly.