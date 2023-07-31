Appeal for Witnesses: 12-Year-Old Girl Robbed at Knifepoint in Camden

Officers are urgently seeking witnesses and information after a 12-year-old girl was subjected to a terrifying robbery at knifepoint on Hampstead Road in Camden.

The harrowing incident occurred at approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 11, when two male suspects approached the young victim as she was walking home. One of the assailants brandished a knife and menacingly demanded that she hand over her phone and reveal the password.

Frightened and cornered, the girl complied with their demands, providing the passcode. Once the suspects had obtained the phone, they allowed her to escape, and she quickly fled the scene in a state of distress.

In response to the shocking incident, detectives launched a thorough investigation and collected crucial CCTV footage from the area. The footage captured the suspects walking down the road, visibly examining the device they had just stolen.

Significant progress was made in the case when, on Friday, July 28, authorities arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of robbery. However, he has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Max Pennington, a member of the local policing team in Camden, expressed the importance of continued public assistance in the investigation. He said, “We have made good progress with our investigation, however, we are still keen to identify the other person involved.”

Describing the incident as a “terrifying robbery,” Sgt. Pennington urged anyone who witnessed the crime or recognises the man pictured in the CCTV footage to come forward and provide vital information to assist in apprehending the second suspect.

This shocking daylight attack has left the community deeply concerned for the safety of its younger members. The authorities hope that by appealing to the public, they can swiftly bring the second perpetrator to justice and provide support and reassurance to the traumatised young victim.

Members of the public with relevant information are urged to contact the police by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC, quoting CAD7601/11Jul. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.