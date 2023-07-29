Weather where you are

Appeal for Witnesses After Incident at Todmorden Bus Station, Calderdale

by uknip247
Police in Calderdale are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Todmorden last weekend.

Officers were called by colleagues at the ambulance service to Todmorden Bus Station, Burnley Road, shortly before 11pm on Saturday 22 July after a man was found with head injuries. 

The man in his forties remains in hospital, with serious head injuries, not believed to be life-threatening. 

Three males have been arrested in connection with the incident and have since been bailed pending further enquiries. 

Enquiries remain ongoing with Calderdale CID. 

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information that may assist ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale CID via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230408991. 

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

