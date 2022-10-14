Roads Policing Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Barnsley.

Yesterday (13 October) at 10am emergency services responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Wakefield Road in Athersely involving a black Ford CMax.

Upon officers’ arrival, the driver, an 87-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest and despite the efforts of the emergency personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, an 87 year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she remains in a serious condition.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage.