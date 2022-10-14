Roads Policing Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Barnsley.
Yesterday (13 October) at 10am emergency services responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Wakefield Road in Athersely involving a black Ford CMax.
Upon officers’ arrival, the driver, an 87-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest and despite the efforts of the emergency personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, an 87 year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she remains in a serious condition.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage.
If you can help please send footage quoting incident number 247 of 10 October as your subject line to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.
