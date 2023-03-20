Appeal for witnesses following an injury at Loughborough Central station, Great Central Railway

Can you help? Did you see an accident in January this year in which a passenger was injured as they got off a train at Loughborough Central station, on the Great Central Railway?

At 11:50am hrs on Saturday 14 January 2023, a steam train arrived at Platform 1 at Loughborough Central station. As a passenger got off the coach nearest to the locomotive, they lost their footing and sustained a serious injury.

Were you on the station or train at the time? Did you see anything? If so, then RAIB is keen to hear from you as part of its independent safety investigation.

If you have any information, then please call us during office hours on 01332 253324 or email us at witness@raib.gov.uk

All contact will be treated in the strictest confidence.