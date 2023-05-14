Appeal for Witnesses in Great Totham Fail to Stop Collision

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop collision that occurred in Great Totham earlier this month. The incident took place on Maldon Road outside the post office at approximately 12:40 am on May 9 and involved a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The car involved in the collision failed to stop at the scene, leaving the injured pedestrian behind. The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital, where they were treated for broken ribs.

Enquiries into the incident are still ongoing, and investigating officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses any further information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Essex Police are particularly interested in receiving any available information, including CCTV footage, dash cam footage, or any other relevant evidence related to the incident.

Reports and information can be submitted through the police website or via the online Live Chat service, accessible from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10 am and 9 pm. To learn more about the website reporting services, visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101. Alternatively, individuals can contact the non-emergency number 101. In case of an emergency, always dial 999.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can reach out to the independent charity CrimestoppersUK. Reports can be made through their website or by calling 0800 555 111. It is crucial to quote incident number 26 of May 9 when providing any information to ensure a swift and accurate response from the authorities.