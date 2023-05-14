Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Appeal for Witnesses in Great Totham Fail to Stop Collision

Appeal for Witnesses in Great Totham Fail to Stop Collision

by uknip247

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop collision that occurred in Great Totham earlier this month. The incident took place on Maldon Road outside the post office at approximately 12:40 am on May 9 and involved a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The car involved in the collision failed to stop at the scene, leaving the injured pedestrian behind. The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital, where they were treated for broken ribs.

Enquiries into the incident are still ongoing, and investigating officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses any further information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Essex Police are particularly interested in receiving any available information, including CCTV footage, dash cam footage, or any other relevant evidence related to the incident.

Reports and information can be submitted through the police website or via the online Live Chat service, accessible from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10 am and 9 pm. To learn more about the website reporting services, visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101. Alternatively, individuals can contact the non-emergency number 101. In case of an emergency, always dial 999.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can reach out to the independent charity CrimestoppersUK. Reports can be made through their website or by calling 0800 555 111. It is crucial to quote incident number 26 of May 9 when providing any information to ensure a swift and accurate response from the authorities.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Man Sought in Connection with Southend Assault Investigation

Man Sustains Gunshot Wound in Shoeburyness Incident

A12 in Essex Closed Northbound Due to Collision

Firefighters Tackle Recycling Plant Fire in Wandsworth

Woman Injured as Car Fails to Stop for Police and Collides with Another Vehicle on South London Road

Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Brighton’s Regency Square

Update: Southern Water Makes Significant Strides in Restoring Hardham Water Supply

BREAKING NEWS: Drone Activity Forces Closure of Gatwick Airport Runways

Young Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Out of Moving Car on M25 Motorway

Two suspects were snared after specialist road crime team officers spotted a car believed to be linked to recent burglaries

A316 Closure: Surrey Police Led Incident Causes Traffic Diversion

British Holidaymaker Arrested at Majorca Airport on Suspicion of Raping Son’s Female Friend at a Hotel in Magaluf

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.