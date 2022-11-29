Appeal for witnesses in the Larkhill area to check CCTV and doorbell cameras for suspicious activity

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a number of garages were broken into in Amesbury.

Police were called by a resident shortly after 7am on Friday November 11 reporting that multiple garages in McQueen Walk had been targeted, with several thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen.

Enquiries were carried out in the area and a vehicle believed to have been used to carry out the burglaries was later located in the Roman Road area of Salisbury.

A man in his 30s from Bemerton Heath was arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary and released on bail.

We are appealing for anyone in the area, particularly in the Larkhill area, to check their CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash cams for any relevant footage.

We would also like people in the area to get in touch if they saw or heard any suspicious activity overnight on Thursday, November 10 and into the morning of November 11.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220119162.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.