Officers investigating a serious collision in Alderbury last night (4/10) are appealing for witnesses.

Shortly after 9.10pm, a red Ford Ka was travelling from Alderbury towards Downton when the vehicle left the road on a left hand bend on Barford Lane and flipped over.

A 15-year-old girl, who was a front seat passenger, sustained serious injuries and is currently in Southampton Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The driver – a 17-year-old girl – and a second passenger sustained shoulder and leg injuries and were taken to Salisbury Hospital.

Witherington Road was closed between Tunnel Hill junction at Alderbury and Barford Lane junction while enquiries were conducted at the scene and the road was cleared. The closure is due to lift shortly.

We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Police Headquarters on 01225 694597 and quote log number 347 of October 3.

Alternatively, email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.