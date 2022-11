Marshall, aged 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp yesterday,

Tuesday, 22 November.

He was serving a life sentence at the site for rape and wounding with

intent.

Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and Lincolnshire Police believe he

may have travelled to Nottinghamshire.

Anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call

999, quoting incident 704 of 22 November 2022