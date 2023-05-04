Officers investigating a robbery in Salisbury are appealing for information and trying to identify potential key witnesses.

Shortly after 9pm on May 1, a 12-year-old girl was sat in Fish Row when she was approached by two females, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 14.

The females took the victim’s handbag and then assaulted her a number of times.

Appeal To Identify Potential Witnesses After 12-Year-Old Girl Robbed

A member of the public intervened and challenged the two females.

The first suspect is described as a white female aged between 12 and 14, of curvy build, with long dark red hair, which was down at the time. She was dressed all in black with white trainers.

The second suspect is described as a white female of the same age, of slim build, with long dark hair worn down. She was wearing a white top with a dark motif across the middle, brown trousers and black, red and white trainers and a black jacket.

Local Crime Investigator Suzanne Stone said: “We believe that there were a number of members of the public in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident. This includes a group of three teenage girls who walked past between 8.45pm and 9pm, a delivery man on a bicycle wearing a woolly hat, who cycled through Fish Row and stopped near Reeves the Baker and a man believed to be aged in his late 30s or 40s, wearing black trousers and a red and black jacket, carrying a large green backpack and camping mat. This man intervened and helped the victim and we are really keen to speak to him.”

If any of these witnesses are you, or if you have information about the incident, please get in touch as you may be able to assist with our enquiries.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230045693. Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.