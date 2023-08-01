Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home BREAKING Appeal to Locate Missing Calderdale Teenager, Katelan Coates

Appeal to Locate Missing Calderdale Teenager, Katelan Coates

by uknip247
Appeal to Locate Missing Calderdale Teenager, Katelan Coates

Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to locate Katelan Coates who has been reported missing

Katelan, 14, was last seen in Halifax Town Centre around 4pm today near to Commercial Street, wearing black Nike leggings, a green crop top, a pink cropped jumper and white Nike Air Force trainers

She is described as white female, around 5ft6 of slim build with light brown shoulder length hair. 

Anyone who believes they may have seen Katelan or anyone with information as to her current whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale District Police without delay via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 1129 of 1 August. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl with Links to Erith, Croydon, and New Addington Last Seen One Month Ago

Man Arrested After Stabbing Outside Wetherspoons in West London

French Authorities Investigate Sexual Assault and Attempted Murder at Popular Festival

Margaret Ferrier Loses Parliamentary Seat Following Recall Petition

Dart Charge Extends Payment Deadlines After Website Technical Issues

Arrests Made in Ongoing Murder Investigation in Sunderland

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Stefan Valentine Balaban in Edgware have arrested five teenagers

Body of Missing Woman Louise Brown Found in River Ouse, York

Four Teenagers Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Kennington

A young cocaine dealer was caught after police officers spotted him making a suspicious phone call to a drug addict

Prison Officer Pleads Guilty to Assault at HMP Thameside

A man who stole items from his employer and re-sold them online has been ordered to pay back more than £55,000 in money gained...

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Dart Charge Extends Payment Deadlines After Website Technical Issues

BREAKING

Appeal to Locate Missing Calderdale Teenager, Katelan Coates

BREAKING

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl with Links to Erith, Croydon, and New Addington Last Seen One Month Ago

BREAKING

Man Arrested After Stabbing Outside Wetherspoons in West London

BREAKING

French Authorities Investigate Sexual Assault and Attempted Murder at Popular Festival

Popular Videos

BREAKING

French Authorities Investigate Sexual Assault and Attempted Murder at Popular Festival

BREAKING

Appeal to Locate Missing Calderdale Teenager, Katelan Coates

BREAKING

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl with Links to Erith, Croydon, and New Addington Last Seen One Month Ago

BREAKING

Man Arrested After Stabbing Outside Wetherspoons in West London

BREAKING

French Authorities Investigate Sexual Assault and Attempted Murder at Popular Festival

Trending Now

BREAKING

Appeal to Locate Missing Calderdale Teenager, Katelan Coates

BREAKING

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl with Links to Erith, Croydon, and New Addington Last Seen One Month Ago

BREAKING

Man Arrested After Stabbing Outside Wetherspoons in West London

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.