Appeal to Locate Missing Calderdale Teenager, Katelan Coates

Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to locate Katelan Coates who has been reported missing.

Katelan, 14, was last seen in Halifax Town Centre around 4pm today near to Commercial Street, wearing black Nike leggings, a green crop top, a pink cropped jumper and white Nike Air Force trainers.

She is described as white female, around 5ft6 of slim build with light brown shoulder length hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Katelan or anyone with information as to her current whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale District Police without delay via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 1129 of 1 August.