Appeal to Locate Missing Teenager, Frantisek Hlavac

Have you seen Frantisek Hlavac, who has been reported missing from Halifax?

Frantisek, who is also known as Frankie, is 15 and has links to the Walsall and Birmingham areas.

He is about 5ft 5ins tall, slim build and is believed to be wearing a black top and joggers.

Officers are making enquiries to locate Frantisek as there are concerns for his welfare.

If you can assist West Yorkshire Police then please call 101 or use the livechat facility on our website.

The log reference is 1511 of 7 August.