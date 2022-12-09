Apple have announced Apple Music Sing, an exciting new feature that allows users to sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics.

Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead,

perform duets, sing backup, and more — all integrated within Apple Music’s

unparalleled lyrics experience. Coupled with an ever-expanding catalog that

features tens of millions of the world’s most singable songs, Apple Music Sing

makes it fun and easy for anyone to participate, however and wherever they

choose.

Apple Music Sing will be available later this month to Apple Music

subscribers worldwide, and can be enjoyed on iPhone, iPad, and the new

Apple TV 4K.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular

features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of

Apple Music and Beats. “We already know our users all over the world love

to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this

offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through

singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

Apple Music Sing includes:

* Adjustable vocals: Users now have control over a song’s vocal levels.

They can sing with the original artist vocals, take the lead, or mix it up

on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog.

* Real-time lyrics: Users can sing along to their favorite songs with

animated lyrics that dance to the rhythm of the vocals.

* Background vocals: Vocal lines sung simultaneously can animate

independently from the main vocals to make it easier for users to follow

* Duet view: Multiple vocalists show on opposite sides of the screen to

make duets or multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.

Apple Music will also be launching a suite of more than 50 dedicated

companion playlists featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and

anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing —

fully optimized for the Apple Music Sing experience.

Apple Music Sing will be available on all compatible iPhone and iPad models

as well as the new Apple TV 4K.