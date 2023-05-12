Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby Convicted of Speeding Days after King Charles III’s Coronation

Rev Justin Welby pleads guilty in a private hearing

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Rev Justin Welby, has been convicted of speeding just days after overseeing the Coronation of King Charles, it was revealed today.

The 67-year-old religious leader was prosecuted in a private hearing after being caught by a speed camera while en route to his official residence at Lambeth Palace in London.

The incident occurred on October 2 of last year, when Welby was caught travelling at 25mph on an embankment beside the River Thames, which has a 20mph speed limit. He was subsequently handed a legal bill totalling £510 and received three penalty points on his driving record.

According to court documents, Lambeth Palace confirmed that the Archbishop admitted the offence but was unaware that the case was being brought to court. The press office cited “admin errors” as the reason for three failed attempts to pay the fine and resolve the matter.

Interestingly, the prosecution occurred on the same day that Rev Welby appeared in parliament to voice concerns over the government’s approach to illegal immigration.

A court official confirmed that the Archbishop pleaded guilty and received three penalty points on his driving record, along with a £300 fine. He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £120 victim surcharge, resulting in a final legal bill of £510.

The news of the Archbishop’s conviction has sparked discussion and debate, with some expressing surprise and disappointment at the lapse in judgment by such a prominent figure. Others have called for understanding, acknowledging that mistakes can happen to anyone.

It remains to be seen how the conviction will impact Rev Welby’s public image and standing within the Church of England. However, the incident serves as a reminder that even individuals in positions of authority are not exempt from the consequences of breaking the law.

Rev Justin Welby, who has served as the Archbishop of Canterbury since 2013, is known for his commitment to social justice and has played a significant role in the Church’s response to contemporary issues.