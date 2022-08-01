In a letter to Archie’s parents, Barts Health NHS Trust stated that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin, will be stopped” at 2 p.m. on August 1.

It comes after his mother, Hollie Dance of Southend, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to prevent his treatment from being terminated, calling it a “flagrant violation” of his rights.

“We understand that any discussions around the withdrawal of Archie’s treatment are very difficult and painful,” says the letter, which was sent over the weekend.

We want to make sure that you and your family are as involved as you want to be.”

Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, the child’s parents, will be informed of the withdrawal procedure on Monday morning in order to “preserve Archie’s dignity,” according to the letter.

Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee, who are divorced but both live in Southend, were unable to persuade Court of Appeal judges to overturn the ruling, and the Supreme Court declined to intervene.

The Christian Legal Centre is a campaign organisation that is assisting Archie’s parents.

Ms Dance wrote to Health Secretary Stephen Barclay on Saturday, saying, “If this happens, it will be extraordinary cruelty, and a flagrant violation of Archie’s rights as a disabled person.”

Archie is entitled to have the NHS and UK courts’ decisions about his life and death reviewed by an international human rights body. It would be completely unacceptable to hasten his death in order to avoid this.

“I trust that as a member of the Government responsible for the NHS, you will now act immediately to ensure that this does not happen and that our country honours its obligations under the international human rights treaties that we have signed and ratified.”

They have also requested that the UN intervene in a “last-ditch” application.

The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has written to Archie’s parents and legal team, requesting that they “refrain from withdrawing life-sustaining medical treatment, including mechanical ventilation and artificial nutrition and hydration, from the alleged victim while the case is being considered by the committee.”

“This request does not imply that any decision has been made on the substance of the matter under consideration,” it added.

Without a court order, Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, said on Friday that “further delay” in providing “palliative care” to Archie would be “inappropriate.”

“We recognise this is an exceptionally difficult time for Archie Battersbee’s family, and our thoughts are with them,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said.

We received the letter and will respond as soon as possible.”