His mother, Hollie Dance, said she was “the proudest mum in the world” as she stood outside the hospital.

She described Archie as “a beautiful little boy who fought until the very end, and I am so proud to be his mother.”

Ms Dance said he died at 12:15 p.m.

“He was taken off medication at 10 a.m., and his stats remained stable until two hours later when they removed the ventilation,” Ella Rose Carter, Archie’s eldest brother Tom’s fiance, said on the family’s behalf.

“There is nothing dignified about watching a family member or child suffocate. “We hope no other family has to go through what we have. It’s heinous.”

Archie’s parents had fought a long legal battle to have him transferred to a hospice to die, and had recently made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal, and European Court of Human Rights.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since his mother discovered him unconscious in April, and he is being kept alive through a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.