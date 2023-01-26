Are you ready to Go Hard or Go Home? Prepare to witness the ultimate challenge where eight Brits will face the toughest 28 days of their lives

Are you prepared to either Go Hard or Go Home? Prepare to witness the ultimate test, in which eight Brits will face the most difficult 28 days of their lives.

In this new, adrenaline-fueled challenge reality series, eight people (the Trainees) team up with eight fitness pros (the Warriors) to compete in epic challenges designed to push their minds and bodies to the absolute limit.

Our Warriors, hosted by Jordan North and led by Paul Olima AKA Coach, are:

Adele Nicoll is an athlete and a psychologist.

Ashley Cain is a former professional footballer and endurance athlete.

Heather Fisher is a former international rugby player.

Leah McCourt is an MMA fighter.

Nesrine Dally is a Muay Thai fighter and personal trainer.

Nile Wilson is an Olympic, World, and Commonwealth Games gymnast.

Tyrone Brennand is a celebrity personal trainer.

Waz Ashayer is Equinox’s lead fitness instructor.

The Warriors have all used sports and fitness to overcome obstacles in their own lives, and now they’re ready to risk their reputations to show that they can do the same for their trainee. But this is the tough love island…

Each Warrior must push their Trainee through a rigorous 28-day regimen, battling it out alongside them in a series of spectacular challenges, in order to transform the trainees’ minds and bodies. The Trainees become physically and mentally tougher as the days pass, and the challenges become more difficult – but not all of the pairs will make it to the end of the month, as only the strongest can stay on the island.

Which Warrior can see their Trainee through to the end? Which pair will be the most powerful? And who will emerge from the island changed?

On Sunday, February 19, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer will premiere Go Hard or Go Home.