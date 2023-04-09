Armed Cops called to Cooperative supermarket in Harrow following reports of shots fired

On Saturday night, April 8, police responded to reports of gunshots at the cooperative supermarket

Preston Road in Harrow was closed in both directions as responding officers established a cordon.

As the cordon remained in place between 9:19 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday, at least three bus routes had to be diverted.

The 79, 204, and 223 buses were all directed to take a different route while police conducted their investigations.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: Officers arrived at the scene around 8:20 p.m. in response to “reports of a firearm discharge on Preston Road in Wembley.”

“Officers attended,” the spokesperson added. There were no injuries reported. “Inquiries are still ongoing.”