Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Armed Cops called to Cooperative supermarket in Harrow following reports of shots fired

Armed Cops called to Cooperative supermarket in Harrow following reports of shots fired

by uknip247

On Saturday night, April 8, police responded to reports of gunshots at the cooperative supermarket

Preston Road in Harrow was closed in both directions as responding officers established a cordon.

As the cordon remained in place between 9:19 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday, at least three bus routes had to be diverted.

The 79, 204, and 223 buses were all directed to take a different route while police conducted their investigations.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: Officers arrived at the scene around 8:20 p.m. in response to “reports of a firearm discharge on Preston Road in Wembley.”

“Officers attended,” the spokesperson added. There were no injuries reported. “Inquiries are still ongoing.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Have you seen missing 19-year-old Hannah Greig?

Prime Minister: We must fulfil the promise of the Good Friday Agreement

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision

A drug-dealer was caught with a large amount of crack cocaine and a dangerous weapon after being stopped in the street by police

Man charged following firearms discharge in Doncaster

The eagerly awaited return of Frank Lampard to Chelsea ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves

The sisters were the children of Rabbi Leo Dee, who originally hailed from London, and their mother Leah is currently in a critical condition...

The BBC has announced that Beyond Paradise will return for a second series and a Christmas special following the huge success of series one.

Disney+ has announced that the Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka, featuring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

The M1 is closed in both directions between J21A (Leicester) and J22 (Markfield) due to an ongoing Leicestershire police-led incident

Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find 84-year-old Winifred

Man stabbed at a shopping centre in Renfrew

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More