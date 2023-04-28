Officers were dispatched to Darnley Road in Strood at approximately 10.10 a.m. on Thursday.

“Armed patrols responded and located an 18-year-old man nearby who was arrested in connection with the incident,” a police spokeswoman said.

Armed Officers Dispatched To A Residential Street After Receiving Allegations Of A Man With A Gun, Which Turned Out To Be A Bong 1

“He was unarmed, and an imitation firearm was discovered during a subsequent search of the residential address.”