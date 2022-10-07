The identity of the man remains unknown, according to police, following the shooting at 10:03 a.m. this morning.

He was shot dead in the parking lot of a police station on Ascot Drive and died later in the hospital.

Until paramedics arrived, police provided first aid at the scene.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the man is still being sought.

During the incident, no officers, staff, or members of the public were injured.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers reported seeing a man armed with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive Police Station, off Ascot Drive in Derby, at 9:55 a.m. today (7 October).

“Armed officers were dispatched to the scene, and a police firearm was discharged at 10:03 a.m.

“The man, whose identity is unknown, suffered a gunshot wound and East Midlands Ambulance Service was called.”

According to police, a cordon is in place, and Ascot Drive is closed.

The shooting has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).