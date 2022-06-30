At around 5.20 a.m., two men were observed acting suspiciously on Crofton Road.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson: “A man has been arrested for burglary and possession of a firearm.

“Officers were dispatched to Crofton Road, Orpington, at 05:22hrs on Thursday, 30 June.

“Two men were reported to be acting suspiciously at the scene and had entered an empty and being renovated property.

“Officers arrived and detained an 18-year-old man.

“The area and a vehicle were searched, and the man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearms offences after a firearm was discovered.

“He is currently being held at a police station in south London.

“A second suspect escaped.

“Armed officers were called in to assist with the search after a firearm was discovered.

“A crime scene has been established, and investigations are ongoing.”