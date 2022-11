Armed officers were called after a concerned member of the public spotted a firearm and alerted the Police

At 1.18pm on Wednesday, 30 November, police received a report that a firearm had been seen at commercial premises on the Standard Industrial Estate in Henley Road, E16.

Armed officers attended and recovered the weapon. No injuries were reported.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and taken into custody. He remains at an east London police station.

Enquiries are ongoing.