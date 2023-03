Police and LAS were called to Cudham Drive, Croydon at approximately 9.51pm following reports that a group of people were armed with weapons and damaging a vehicle.

Further calls were received reporting that a man had been stabbed and shots fired.

Specialist firearms officers attended and on arrival found a man with a minor cut to his hand.

He is currently being treated by LAS.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Enquiries are ongoing.