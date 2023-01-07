Live updates: Armed police called after man is shot in the neck

Armed police and response officers from the Met police have been scrambled to Derby Road in Enfield this afternoon after a man was shot in the neck.

A large cordon has been place and an investigation has been launched.

A large number of officers are in Derby Road along with armed Police after the incident took place at around 3pm on Saturday.

The man has been treated and airlifted to the North Middlesex Hospital

Police were called by hospital staff at 2.33pm on Saturday, 7 January after a male had been admitted with a gunshot injury at a north London hospital.

The male, believed aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition receiving treatment

At this early stage it is thought the male was injured following a shooting in the vicinity of Derby Road, N21.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3607/7Jan. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.