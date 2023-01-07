Saturday, January 7, 2023
Saturday, January 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Armed Police Called After Man Is Shot In The Neck
Home » Breaking » Live updates: Armed police called after man is shot in the neck

Live updates: Armed police called after man is shot in the neck

by @uknip247

Armed police  and response officers from the Met police have been scrambled to Derby Road in Enfield this afternoon after a man was shot in the neck.

A large cordon has been place and an investigation has been launched.

Armed Police Called After Man Is Shot In The Neck

Armed Police Called After Man Is Shot In The Neck

A large number of officers are in Derby Road along with armed Police after the incident took place at around 3pm on Saturday.

Armed Police Called After Man Is Shot In The Neck

Armed Police Called After Man Is Shot In The Neck

The man has been treated and airlifted to the North Middlesex Hospital

Armed Police Called After Man Is Shot In The Neck

Armed Police Called After Man Is Shot In The Neck

Police were called by hospital staff at 2.33pm  on Saturday, 7 January after a male had been admitted with a gunshot injury at a north London hospital.

The male, believed aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition receiving treatment

At this early stage it is thought the male was injured following a shooting in the vicinity of Derby Road, N21.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3607/7Jan. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Croydon

A man was killed after his car collided with a building in...

Emergency services called after man gets in trouble on top of cliff...

Fatal collision investigation launched after car ploughs into building then bursts into...

A prolific shoplifter and beggar has been put before the courts after...

Police called after shots fired

Police have confirmed the identity of two women and a man who...

Police in Sheffield are appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted...

A woman has been jailed for life for the murder of 57-year-old...

A 52-year-old man has been jailed for life after being found guilty...

BBC Breakfast, the UK’s most watched morning news programme will celebrate its...

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch have...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"