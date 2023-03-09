Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Armed Police called after reports of a man with a knife at Barton Peveril: College estate thrown into Police lockdown

written by uknip247
Armed Police Called After A Report Of A Man With A Knife At Barton Peveril College

Armed officers and response officers were called to Barton Peveril College following reports of a person with a knife. Staff and students were advised to stay in the building staff locked the doors after an internal email was sent to staff about the developing event. Despite a large search of the college estate, no one was found within the grounds.

One parent on social media said she said the incident was “terrifying” and is waiting outside the school.

She said: “I NEVER thought I’d be sat outside my daughter’s college while they have an active lockdown not knowing what’s happening. This is f*****g terrifying.”

Principal Rob Temple said: “We are aware that there was an incident at the back of the college this afternoon.

“We followed our lockdown procedures to ensure the safety of our college community.

“The police have reassured us that this was an isolated incident and the college campus is safe.

“Lessons are now continuing as planned and the college is open as normal tomorrow.”

“We were called at 2.20pm today, 9 March, to Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh after reports of a person with a knife inside the grounds,” a Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said.

“Officers attended and worked with staff at the school, at this time no injuries have been reported and no weapon has been located.

“We are investigating to establish the exact circumstances of the report.

“If anyone has any information, please call 101 and quote reference 44230095510.”

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A man has been jailed for 25 years...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a disturbance...

A survivor of sexual abuse and her mother...

Dartford police are looking for information after three...

Police have released images of two people they’d...

A suspect has been promptly arrested after damage...

A new facility designed to support the retrieval...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to...

After a flat fire on Arthingworth Street in...

UK unveils plans for travel scheme to bolster...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More