Armed Police called after reports of a man with a knife at Barton Peveril: College estate thrown into Police lockdown

Armed officers and response officers were called to Barton Peveril College following reports of a person with a knife. Staff and students were advised to stay in the building staff locked the doors after an internal email was sent to staff about the developing event. Despite a large search of the college estate, no one was found within the grounds.

One parent on social media said she said the incident was “terrifying” and is waiting outside the school.

She said: “I NEVER thought I’d be sat outside my daughter’s college while they have an active lockdown not knowing what’s happening. This is f*****g terrifying.”

Principal Rob Temple said: “We are aware that there was an incident at the back of the college this afternoon.

“We followed our lockdown procedures to ensure the safety of our college community.

“The police have reassured us that this was an isolated incident and the college campus is safe.

“Lessons are now continuing as planned and the college is open as normal tomorrow.”

“We were called at 2.20pm today, 9 March, to Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh after reports of a person with a knife inside the grounds,” a Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said.

“Officers attended and worked with staff at the school, at this time no injuries have been reported and no weapon has been located.

“We are investigating to establish the exact circumstances of the report.

“If anyone has any information, please call 101 and quote reference 44230095510.”