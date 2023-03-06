Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Tuesday, March 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Armed Police called to address yards from Tottenham Murder location

written by uknip247
Tulse Hill Thrown Into Lockdown With Armed Officers Descending On Derrick House Following Reports Of Shooting Of A 20 Year Old Man

At around 5.25 p.m. on Monday, March 6, police were called to reports of an assault on Philip Lane, N15.

The victim informed officers that he had been assaulted by a group of men armed with a firearm.

With facial injuries, the victim was taken to the hospital.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Today marks the 36th anniversary of the tragic...

A drug dealer who flew contraband into two...

On the A20 crossroads at Smeeth, near Ashford,...

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced for three exposure...

A house fire on Arnold Road in Tottenham...

A man has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility...

A serving Met officer has been found guilty...

Police test phone that converts to gun to...

A bogus charity collector who violently robbed a...

A major change in the weather is underway...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More