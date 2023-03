Police were called at 6.48pm on Tuesday, 21 March to reports of a man seen in possession of a firearm on Black Lion Lane, Hammersmith

Due to the nature of the call, armed officers attended and carried out a search of the area. No suspect was located and no injuries were reported.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6033/21MAR. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.