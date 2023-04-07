UPDATED: Armed Police called to Feltham Mcdonald’s after two groups with weapons were seen fighting and a teenager is stabbed

Armed officers from the Met Police rushed to Mcdonald’s on Feltham High Street at around 4 p.m. this afternoon (Friday, April 7) Police and the London ambulance services arrived at Feltham Green to respond to the emergency on nearby Feltham High Street. The London air ambulance landed on the Green as members of the public said emergency services flocked to the incident

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in Feltham.

Officers were called to High Street Feltham at 3.36pm on Friday 7 April after reports that two groups with weapons were seen fighting. Police say the teenager’s injuries have been confirmed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made at this time, fast time enquiries are taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD4352/7April or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Section 60 has been authorised for Feltham ward by Inspector McCarthy from 16:30 07 APRIL 2023 until 7am 08 April 20323