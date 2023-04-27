Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

Armed Police called to Folkestone

Armed Police Called To Folkstone

Police say a man acting suspiciously resulted in armed police being sent to Folkestone town centre around 3.10pm today.

Watch the moment Armed Officers from Kent Police arrived in the town

The male is believed to have been located in the area of Cheriton Place.

