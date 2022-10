Armed police have been scrambled to Shooting on Railton Road between

Chaucer and Barnwell in Brixton this evening

Neighbours have reported that 12 shots were heard by locals after the gun

battle exchange between a pair on a moped and people in a car.

The car

crashed at the scene after the shootout.

Paramedics from the London ambulance service are working on one victim.

A road closure has been put in place in both directions.

The Met Police has been approached for comment.

More to follow