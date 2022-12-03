Saturday, December 3, 2022
Armed Police Called To Shooting Incident In North West London
Updated: Armed Police called to shooting incident in North West London

by @uknip247

Colindale Avenue, NW9 has been closed in both directions following reports of a shooting this evening.

Armed officers were called in to support response officers from the Met Police after shots were fired close to Colindale Underground station.

The incident started to unfold at around 11.20 pm on Friday evening.

 

The road has been closed at the junction with Burnt Oak Broadway with a number of buses also stuck in the closure.

Police have cordoned off  a large section of Colindale Avenue and have stopped the traffic whilst  officers  progress with their investigation

Bystanders have reported seeing 10-11 Police including Armed response officers vehicles along with other emergency services vehicles at the scene.

The Met Police and BTP have been approached for comment.

 

More to follow

 

 

